Andy Murray of Britain holds the winners trophy after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) in their men's singles final tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Factbox on Andy Murray who won his second grand slam singles title at Wimbledon on Sunday by beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 in the final.

* Born: Glasgow, Scotland, May 15, 1987 (age 26)

* A survivor of the 1996 Dunblane School massacre

* A talented all-round sportsman, he turned down a promising career as a soccer player to focus on tennis, leaving his homeland at age 15 to train in Barcelona.

* Became the first British player since Greg Rusedski in 1997 to make a grand slam final when he played the 2008 championship decider in New York, losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

* Made the Australian Open final in 2010, losing to Federer, again in straight sets.

* In 2011, he reached the Australian Open final for the second straight year, but lost to Djokovic, also in straight sets.

* In 2012, he hired former world number one Ivan Lendl as his coach.

* He became the first British man to reach the final at Wimbledon since Bunny Austin in 1938. He lost to Federer but won a set.

* A few weeks later, he avenged his loss to Federer when he won the gold medal at the London Olympics.

* In winning the U.S. Open, he became the first British man to win a grand slam singles title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

* He beat Djokovic in an epic five-set U.S. Open final in 2012 to win his first grand slam title.

* Djokovic got his revenge at this year's Australian Open, coming from behind to beat Murray 6-7 7-6 6-3 6-2. * Murray missed this year's French Open due to injury

* Beats top seed Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4 to become first British man to win Wimbledon singles title since 1936.

