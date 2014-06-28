Chelsea take step towards title with win at Everton
Chelsea took a major step towards the Premier League title with an impressive 3-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.
LONDON Rafael Nadal has made a habit this week of giving himself a tough start and in Saturday's third round he again handed the first set to a lowly opponent before imposing himself at Wimbledon.
The French Open champion, still apparently finding his grass court feet after the long claycourt season, moved into the fourth round with a 6-7(4) 6-1 6-1 6-1 victory over 63rd-ranked Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin.
Kukushkin, 26, had never won a game at Wimbledon before this year but, with little to lose against the world number one, came out guns blazing, using a big first serve and pounding forehand to keep the Spaniard at bay and win the first-set tiebreak.
But it did not last. As soon as Nadal found his returning rhythm and stepped in to punish Kukushkin's second serve it was one way traffic. The 14-times grand slam champion reached Wimbledon's second week for the first time since 2011 with a forehand winner.
(Reporting by Clare Lovell; editing by Ken Ferris)
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, the FIFA Council member who also runs the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), said on Sunday he was resigning all his posts in football after being drawn into the latest bribery scandal to hit the game's governing body.