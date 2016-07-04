July 4 A selection of the best quotes from Day Eight at Wimbledon on Monday:

Serena Williams, following a threat to sue organisers if she fell and injured herself on a slippery Centre Court.

"I was in the moment. I was on the court. What I say on the court, whether it's smashing my racquets ... it's in the heat of the moment ... I have no plans, no future of suing Wimbledon. Let's get serious. That's not what I do. That's not what I am."

Australia's Nick Kyrgios, the number 15 seed, on how he performed in his fourth-round loss to Britain's Andy Murray.

"It was a good first set. The rest of the match was pretty pathetic."

Kyrgios on his relationship with tennis: "I don't love the sport. But, you know, I don't really know what else to do without it."

On his preparation for the match: "To be honest, I woke up this morning and played computer games. Is that the greatest preparation? I don't know. But it was fun."

Slovakia's 19th seed Dominika Cibulkova on potentially having to postpone her wedding on Saturday after reaching the quarter-finals with a rip-roaring victory over third seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

"We chose this (date) because I never saw myself as such a great grasscourt player ... but winning Eastbourne and now being in the quarter-finals I would change my mind.

"But it's no problem. We can postpone it (the wedding). I'm still here and I'm playing my match tomorrow."

Ninth seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who reached the quarter-finals after Japan's Kei Nishikori pulled out due to injury, speaking about his prospects after world number one Novak Djokovic's third-round exit against American Sam Querrey.

"Maybe it's the year for all the other ones. We'll see. We'll see. It's still too early, and, you know, I'm more relieved definitely to see that I'm not playing Novak."

Querrey, who beat Frenchman Nicolas Mahut 6-4 7-6(5) 6-4, on reaching his first grand slam quarter-final.

"If I didn't win, there would have been a lot of: Wow, it was kind of a fluky match against Novak because you didn't back it up ... I definitely knew if I lost, it would have been: Hey, you beat Novak, but obviously that was just like one special moment."

Seven-times champion Roger Federer on making his 14th Wimbledon quarter-finals after beating American Steve Johnson 6-2 6-3 7-5 in the fourth round.

"It's probably going to be something I'm happy I achieved, looking back when it's all said and done. I didn't even know I was playing for that.

"So it's great news, very happy about it, but it's not something I ever chased. Never thought I was going to have such a great career here at Wimbledon, ever since I turned up here in '98."

Lucie Safarova, the 28th seed from the Czech Republic, on losing to 96th ranked Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan 6-2 6-4 in the fourth round.

"I don't think I could do anything better today. She was just the better player out there." (Compiled by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Pravin Char)