FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Radwanska leads off Saturday action at Wimbledon
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
PHARMA
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Markets Weekahead
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
World
Iraqi PM congratulates armed forces for Mosul "victory"
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 8, 2017 / 9:01 AM / in a day

Radwanska leads off Saturday action at Wimbledon

1 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 6, 2017 Poland’s Agnieszka Radwanska celebrates winning the second round match against USA’s Christina McHaleMatthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Centre Court action at Wimbledon gets under way on Saturday with Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, runner-up in 2012, taking on Swiss Timea Bacsinszky.

The wide-open women's draw should give genuine hope to a ninth seed Radwanska and a top 20 performer like Bacsinkszky.

Women's top seed Angelique Kerber has been finding her grasscourt feet following her struggles in the first half of the season and the German will be hoping to continue her resurgence against American Shelby Rogers.

On the men's front, former champions Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are both in action, against Latvia's Ernests Gulbis and Germany's Mischa Zverev respectively.

Zverev plays old-school 'serve and volley' more than any other player at Wimbledon, which should make for an unusual and fascinating contest against Federer.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by John O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.