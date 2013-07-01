Laura Robson of Britain slips during her women's singles tennis match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Laura Robson began the second week of Wimbledon looking to become the first British woman to reach the quarter-finals since 1984 but took just over 90 minutes to depart in tears as she was beaten in straight sets by Estonian Kaia Kanepi on Monday.

Robson, 19, awoke to newspaper stories predicting fame, riches and good odds of a future grand slam title but in a ragged, error-strewn display she was dispatched 7-6(6), 7-5 by the big-serving 36th-ranked Kanepi who reached the quarter-finals for the second time.

Robson, seeking to become the first home woman quarter-finalist since Joe Durie 29 years ago, broke for a 5-4 lead in the first set but was loose again when serving for it and was outgunned in the tiebreak despite again having an early mini-break.

Robson, roared on by a packed Number One Court crowd desperately willing her on, Robson just could not find her touch with her normally destructive forehand and Kanepi broke for a 6-5 lead and, after seeing four match points saved, took a deserved victory on her fifth.

While Robson left the court crying tears of anger and frustration, Kanepi can look forward to a last-eight battle with Sabine Lisicki after the German upset top seed Serena Williams.