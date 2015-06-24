LONDON Britain's Andy Murray, seeking to win the Wimbledon title for the second time in three years, has been named as third seed for the competition which starts next Monday.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic, seeking a third Wimbledon crown, is the top seed while seven-time champion Roger Federer of Switzerland is seeded second.

Murray, 28, who became the first Briton to win the men's title for 77 years when he triumphed in 2013, was in sublime form when he won the Queen's Club tournament for the fourth time on Sunday and has been heavily backed to follow that up with another Wimbledon success.

Rafa Nadal of Spain, who won Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010, but lost in the first round at Queen's last week, is seeded 10th and will be one opponent the top seeds will want to avoid assuming he makes it through to the last 16.

Serena Williams of the United States, seeking her sixth Wimbledon title, is the top seed in the women's section, with last year's champion Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic seeded second.

