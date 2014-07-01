LONDON Serena Williams was forced to pull out of her doubles match with sister Venus at Wimbledon on Tuesday after feeling unwell.
Up against German/Swiss duo Kristina Barrois and Stefanie Voegele, the 32-year-old American looked in distress when she served a game of double faults to trail 0-3.
After it became clear that a tearful Serena could not carry on, the five-times Wimbledon doubles champions conceded.
The withdrawal completed a disappointing Wimbledon for the world No.1 after she was beaten in the singles by Alize Cornet on Saturday in the third round - her earliest exit since 2005.
Venus also lost in the singles third round, to former champion Petra Kvitova.
