Serena Williams of the U.S. holds her stomach before retiring from her women's doubles tennis match with Venus Williams of the U.S. against Kristina Barrois of Germany and Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Serena Williams was forced to pull out of her doubles match with sister Venus at Wimbledon on Tuesday after feeling unwell.

Up against German/Swiss duo Kristina Barrois and Stefanie Voegele, the 32-year-old American looked in distress when she served a game of double faults to trail 0-3.

After it became clear that a tearful Serena could not carry on, the five-times Wimbledon doubles champions conceded.

The withdrawal completed a disappointing Wimbledon for the world No.1 after she was beaten in the singles by Alize Cornet on Saturday in the third round - her earliest exit since 2005.

Venus also lost in the singles third round, to former champion Petra Kvitova.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)