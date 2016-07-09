Five games that swung the title Real Madrid's way
Real Madrid secured their 33rd La Liga crown on Sunday with their 2-0 win at Malaga, finishing three points above Barcelona and ending a five-year spell without a league title.
Professional-era records held by Serena Williams after she beat Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-5 6-3 in the Wimbledon final on Saturday.
* By winning a 22nd grand slam title, the American drew level with Steffi Graf at the top the standings
* At 34, she is the oldest woman to win a major
* She has won nine grand slam titles since turning 30. Margaret Court and Martina Navratilova won three majors each after turning 30.
* She has the longest winning span between majors, 16 years 10 months between 1999 U.S. Open and 2016 Wimbledon. (Chris Evert, Navratilova and Graf had 12-year spans)
* Tops the prize money list with more than $80 million. Maria Sharapova is next on the list with $36.8 million.
HYDERABAD, India Mumbai Indians were crowned the Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for the third time after Mitchell Johnson delivered a three-wicket final over to help secure their thrilling one-run victory over Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday.