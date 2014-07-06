Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return during his men's singles final tennis match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his men's singles final tennis match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Roger Federer kept alive his hopes of a record eighth Wimbledon title after levelling Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic, saving a match point to force a decisive fifth set.

Djokovic led 5-2 in the fourth set before Federer fought back and, despite facing match point on his own serve at 4-5, he held, then hit back to level the encounter at 7-6(7) 4-6 6-7(4) 7-5.

The Djokovic serve had seemed impregnable in the early games of the match. He held three times for the loss of a single point, while he was also able to apply gentle pressure on his opponent with some stinging returns.

The Stefan Edberg effect on Federer's game seemed to be in evidence as the Swiss made frequent forays to the net, with limited success, but both players held their nerve to take it to the tiebreak.

Federer, chasing a record eighth title, raced into an early 3-0 lead but was then pegged back and saved two set points before coming out on 9-7 when Djokovic netted a backhand after 51 minutes of scintillating play.

If Djokovic was simmering with a sense of injustice at losing a set in which he lost only four points on his first serve, he hid it well and came out energised in the second.

Federer was forced to save two break points in his opening service game and another in his next, but Djokovic made no mistake at the fourth time of asking, claiming the first break of the match for a 2-1 lead with a searing backhand pass.

ANKLE PROBLEM

The Serb called the trainer on court to treat an ankle injury, but stayed largely untroubled until he tried to serve out the second set at 5-4.

At 30-30, the Serb hit a forehand wide to hand Federer his first break point of the match, but swiftly regained his concentration to bring up set point with an ace and saw it out with a forehand smash.

In the third set both players flexed their serving muscles with the ace count mounting and neither facing a break point until the 11th game when Djokovic began to turn the screw once more.

The Serb ground out two break points but Federer again dug in, saving both with some precision serving to hold after a series of deuces.

It proved a brief reprieve however, as Djokovic came out firing in the tiebreak, bringing up a set point at 6-4 with a big forehand winner and getting over the line when Federer hit a backhand slice wide.

Djokovic looked to have a hand on the trophy when he pumped his clenched fist in celebration having broken in the fourth game of the fourth set for a 3-1 lead.

It proved to be the start of an extraordinary series of games, however, where both players took in turns to take apart the other's serve.

Federer broke straight back before again handing the momentum to the Serb, who opened a 5-2 lead and served for the match at 5-3.

The Centre Court crowd were willing Federer to find a route back into the clash and he duly obliged, breaking again to reduce the deficit to 5-4 before again finding himself under pressure to survive.

He netted a backhand to give Djokovic a matchpoint but served his way out of trouble and then set about putting the pressure back on Djokovic, breaking again and holding as Centre Court rose in a chorus of "Roger, Roger".

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Lovell)