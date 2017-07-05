Tennis: Jelena Ostapenko vs Francoise Abanda - player profiles

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko celebrates during her first round match against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich

(Reuters) - Here's a look at the form and previous records of Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Canadian Francoise Abanda ahead of their second round match at Wimbledon on Wednesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

13-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

The French Open champion could serve up another shock at Wimbledon this year after upsetting Simona Halep in Paris.

Wimbledon is Ostapenko's favourite tournament. She won the junior title in 2014, but has not made it past the second round at the senior level.

Ostapenko's entertaining all-or-nothing style of play could be the perfect tonic for a tournament missing several big names, and she has proved she can challenge at the top level of the sport if she hits her stride.

Francoise Abanda (Canada)

The 20-year-old, who reached the junior Wimbledon semi-finals in 2012, has struggled to make an impact on the tour this season.

Abanda, however, was impressive on her Wimbledon main draw debut, beating Japan's Kurumi Nara in straight sets in the opening round.

She also progressed to the French Open second round, which then boosted her ranking to a career high 139 last month.