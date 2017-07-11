FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Tennis: Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko - 2017 record
July 11, 2017 / 3:18 AM / a day ago

Tennis: Venus Williams vs Jelena Ostapenko - 2017 record

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Croatia’s Ana KonjuhStefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - A look at the 2017 records of American Venus Williams and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko ahead of their quarter-final match at Wimbledon on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

10-VENUS WILLIAMS (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 6-3 6-2 in the fourth round

French Open: lost to Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 5-7 6-2 6-1 in the fourth round

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 6-2 3-6 6-2 in the quarter-finals

Charleston: lost to Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-4 6-7(3) 7-5 in the second round

Miami: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) 6-4 7-5 in the semi-finals

Indian Wells: lost to Elena Vesnina (Russia) 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the quarter-finals

St. Petersburg: lost to Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-3 6-1 in the second round

Australian Open: lost to Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 in the final

Auckland: handed walkover to Naomi Osaka (Japan) in the second round

13-JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at WTA events and grand slams in 2017)

Wimbledon: beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-3 7-6(6) in the fourth round

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 10, 2017 Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in action during her fourth round match against Ukraine’s Elina SvitolinaToby Melville

Eastbourne: lost to Johanna Konta (Britain) in the third round 7-5 3-6 6-4

French Open: beat Simona Halep (Romania) 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the final

Rome: lost to Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in the second round 2-6 6-2 6-1

Prague: semi-final loss to Kristyna Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 6-2

Stuttgart: lost to Coco Vandeweghe (U.S.) in the first round 7-6(3) 7-6(3)

Charleston: lost to Daria Kasatkina (Russia) in the final 6-3 6-1

Miami: lost to Madison Brengle (U.S.) in the first round 6-3 3-6 6-2

Indian Wells: second-round loss to Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) 6-4 3-6 6-3

Acapulco: lost to Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) in the quarter-finals 6-3 7-6(5)

Dubai: first-round loss to Wang Qiang (China) 7-6(1) 6-2

St. Petersburg: lost to Donna Vekic (Croatia) in the first round 6-0 6-4

Australian Open: lost to Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) in the third round 4-6 6-0 10-8

Auckland: lost to Lauren Davis (U.S.) in the semi-finals 4-6 6-4 4-1 Retired

Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

