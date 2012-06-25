Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain during their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur won her first match at Wimbledon for three years as she reached the second round with a clinical 6-1 6-3 win over Spanish claycourt specialist Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday.

The Australian fifth seed, a first-round loser at the All England Club for the past two years, played a fine attacking game to outplay Suarez Navarro both from the baseline and when she went on the attack up at the net.

Stosur, cheered on by supporters chanting "If you all love the Aussies, clap your hands," raced through the first set in only 26 minutes with the loss of just one game.

She let slip her serve just once in the second set but was still far too good against the Barcelona-based Spaniard, who is ranked 35 places below her.

For Stosur, it was a perfect morale-boosting win to launch her 10th Wimbledon challenge, especially as she has never gone beyond the third round.

