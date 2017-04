Samantha Stosur of Australia hits a return to Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium during their women's singles tennis match against at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur's unhappy union with Wimbledon continued on Monday as the Australian became the highest seed to fall by the wayside after a 6-3 6-4 first-round defeat by Belgian Yanina Wickmayer.

Cheered on by four-time grand slam champion Kim Clijsters from the stands, Wickmayer dominated play from the baseline to leave the 17th seed chasing shadows on a warm and sunny day at southwest London.

The result condemned Stosur to her sixth first-round exit at the grasscourt major, a tournament where she has failed to progress beyond the third round in 12 visits.

Wickmayer will next face Croatia's Ana Konjuh for a place in the third round.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by David Goodman)