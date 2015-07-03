LONDON Hoisting a grand slam trophy into the air seemed several lifetimes ago on Friday as Sam Stosur suffered one of the more ignominious Wimbledon exits of recent years.

U.S. Open champion four years ago, and seeded 22nd here, Stosur simply capitulated after a bright start to fall 6-2 6-0 to American Coco Vandeweghe in the third round.

"Yeah, got two-love up and had a couple of game points," the Australian reflected wistfully. "Things just kind of went from that to worse very quickly.

"I mean, there is only so much you can say about something like that. It's kind of -- it's bad tennis.

"It was capitulation. By the end, two and love loss, I think there's going to be a few things that aren't really going your way."

(Reporting by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)