Police are investigating an allegation that teenage British tennis player Gabriella Taylor was poisoned at Wimbledon last month, with her mother telling local media the 18-year-old had been "close to death".

Taylor spent four days in intensive care after becoming unwell during her girls' quarter-final match.

Her mother, Milena, told the Daily Telegraph that her daughter had been staying "in a completely healthy environment" and it was "impossible" for her to have become ill.

A police spokesman said the allegation was made on Aug. 5 "concerning a possible offence at an address in Wimbledon between July 1-10", according to British media.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)