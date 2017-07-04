FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Djokovic kicks off Wimbledon campaign after dismal year
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
world
Qatari minister cites 'aggression' as Gulf states consider sanctions
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
Wimbledon
Keys rooting for Kvitova to conquer on comeback
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 2:58 AM / 2 days ago

Djokovic kicks off Wimbledon campaign after dismal year

Toby Davis

2 Min Read

Tennis - Wimbledon Preview - London, Britain - July 2, 2017 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conferenceJoe Toth/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - A lot can happen in 12 months. Just ask Novak Djokovic who came into last year's Wimbledon as holder of all four grand slam titles but has since relinquished his grip on the men's game in spectacular fashion.

The Serb, who begins his campaign for a fourth Wimbledon title against Slovakian Martin Klizan on Centre Court, has not lifted a grand slam trophy since last year's French Open.

It has been a dismal period for Djokovic who has also relinquished his number one ranking and failed to get past the third round in two of his last four grand slam appearances.

He has at least tasted some rare recent success, having broken with tradition to play a pre-Wimbledon warm-up at Eastbourne, where he won his first title since January by beating Gael Monfils last week.

That allowed him to not only tune up his grasscourt game but also lift his spirits after a testing few months.

"Just overall very happy with the way it went, and where my form is at," he told reporters after Saturday's final.

Seven times winner Roger Federer will also entertain fans on Centre Court on Tuesday and should be in good shape when he faces Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov, having skipped the entire claycourt season to prepare for Wimbledon.

In the women's draw, Germany's world number one Angelique Kerber is in action against Irina Falconi of the United States and third seed Karolina Pliskova, who won the women's tournament at Eastbourne, plays Russian Evgeniya Rodina.

Reporting by Toby Davis; Editign by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.