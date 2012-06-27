Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) walks Roger Federer of Switzerland (C) during their men's singles semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

LONDON After demolishing their first-round opponents, defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and six-times winner Roger Federer return on Wednesday to face players from the opposite end of the tennis spectrum.

Djokovic plays 20-year-old American Ryan Harrison and the ice-cool Federer takes on fiery Italian showman Fabio Fognini, with both second-round matches on Centre Court.

Neither Harrison nor Fognini have won a tour title while their multi-grand-slam winning opponents have 104 between them.

"I see he's very talented, a great shot-maker," Federer said of his opponent.

"He's definitely got the talent to be a very tough opponent. Better be ready for some good shots coming my way."

Kim Clijsters's second-round match against Czech Andrea Hlavackova and the end of Caroline Wozniacki's clash with Tamira Paszek complete the action on Centre while over on Court One number one seed Maria Sharapova plays Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)