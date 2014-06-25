Andy Murray of Britain reacts during a training session at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Andy Murray will take a trip into the unknown against Slovenian world number 92 Blaz Rola as he continues the defence of his Wimbledon title in the second round on Wednesday.

After overcoming his first-day nerves and David Goffin on day one, Murray will be back to face the little-known Rola - and surprisingly the British hero has been shunted on to Court One for the challenge.

“I don't know loads about him but I watched him play at the French Open,” third seed Murray said.

“(Fellow Briton) James Ward played him in the last round of qualifying there so I know a bit about him.

“He hasn't been on tour too long. I'll watch a little bit of video of him and get a better idea of his game.”

While the crowd on Court One will be delighted at the chance of cheering on the standard bearer of British tennis, Centre Court spectators will have to make do with watching top seed Novak Djokovic's intriguing showdown with wily Czech Radek Stepanek.

Djokovic is an old hand at winning grand slam titles but many pundits have tipped Grigor Dimitrov as a future champion which explains why the Queen's Club winner earned the right to play on Centre Court.

The Bulgarian, who could face Murray in the quarter-finals, will take on young Australian prospect Luke Saville.

Women's fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska opens proceedings on Centre Court against another Australian, Casey Dellacqua.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)