Virginie Razzano of France returns the ball to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Lleyton Hewitt of Australia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON Former champion Lleyton Hewitt and Belgium's David Goffin, the lucky loser who took a set off Roger Federer at the French Open, have been given wild cards for this year's Wimbledon tennis championships.

Virginie Razzano, the Frenchwoman who beat Serena Williams in the first round in Paris, received one of the women's eight wild cards as did Kazakhstan qualifier Yaroslava Shvedova who reached the French quarter-finals after ousting champion Li Na.

Australian Hewitt, now 31, won the men's title at Wimbledon in 2002.

Four low-ranked Britons received automatic entries to the men's and women's singles draws for the grass-court tournament which starts on June 25.

