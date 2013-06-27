Murthy to replace Chan as Valencia president in July
MADRID Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon will step down in July, the club said on Monday, after employing five different coaches in little more than two years in charge.
LONDON Defending champion Serena Williams continued her march towards a sixth Wimbledon title with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 second-round win over French teenager Caroline Garcia on Thursday.
Top seed Williams won the first set in 30 minutes on No. 1 Court against the 19-year-old Garcia who put up more of a fight than expected on a bright day at the All England Club.
The 31-year-old American, who beat Garcia en route to winning the French Open earlier this month, easily wrapped up victory against the world number 100 to take her unbeaten run to 33 matches.
Williams, a 16-times grand slam winner, will next face Japan's 42-year-old Kimiko Date-Krumm.
Hull City cannot rely solely on their home form and must quickly start racking up points away from their KCOM Stadium to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has said.