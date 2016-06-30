Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
LONDON They were the unranked pair facing the number 11 seeds from Slovenia, but it was clear who were the main attractions.
Cries of "We love you, Serena" and "We love you, Venus" rang out as the Williams sisters swept on to Wimbledon's packed Court No.3 to a rapturous reception on Thursday.
The first-round doubles match wasn't quite as one-sided as the crowd, but the Americans' fearsome hitting proved too much for experienced pair Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik and they ran out 7-5 6-3 winners.
Serena, 34, and 36-year-old Venus have five Wimbledon doubles titles but their focus is on singles.
They are nevertheless aiming for a fourth doubles gold medal at the Rio Olympics in August, after winning at the 2000, 2008 and 2012 Games.
The long-rumoured bout between undefeated American boxing champion Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irish signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.