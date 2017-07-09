FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Willis stars again at Wimbledon with doubles upset
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
World
As Brexit challenge looms, embattled PM vows to fight on
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
FRANCE
At France's Davos, French bosses laud impact of Macron
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 9, 2017 / 3:20 AM / in a day

Willis stars again at Wimbledon with doubles upset

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British wildcards Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke pulled off a major upset in the Wimbledon men's doubles on Saturday by beating defending champions and second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

Willis made a name for himself at Wimbledon last year when, ranked 772nd in the world, he battled through pre-qualifying, qualifying and the first round of the main draw before securing a meeting with Roger Federer.

The 26-year-old from Slough lost that game in straight sets but was unable to qualify for the singles draw this year, losing his final qualifier.

Willis, along with 18-year-old Clarke, will take on the pairing of Austrian Oliver Marach and Croatian Mate Pavic in the third round.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.