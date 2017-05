Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his Men's Singles Final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his Men's Singles Final match against Roger Federer of Switzerland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer for the second successive year in the Wimbledon final to capture his third title at the All England Club with a 7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 win on Sunday.

The Serbian world number one became the first man since 2007 to retain the Wimbledon men's title and in the process took his grand slam tally to nine.

