French Open - Konta suffers painful Brexit from Paris
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.
LONDON Hsieh Su-wei became the first Taiwanese player to win a grand slam title when she and Peng Shuai beat Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua 7-6(1) 6-1 in the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Saturday.
Hsieh and China's Peng, the eighth seeds, took the first set in a tiebreak and romped through the second against their 12th-seeded Australian opponents to claim their first grand slam crown.
Peng is the third Chinese to win a grand slam doubles title.
It was the third time Dellacqua finished runner-up in a women's doubles final at a grand slam. However, she did win the 2011 French Open mixed doubles title with American Scott Lipsky.
