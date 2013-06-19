New T20 tournament will not harm county game - Morgan
The new Twenty20 tournament being planned by the England and Wales Cricket Board will not hurt the existing 18 counties, England's limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.
LONDON List of women's seeds for the Wimbledon tennis championships which begin on Monday:
1. Serena Williams (U.S.)
2. Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)
3. Maria Sharapova (Russia)
4. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland)
5. Sara Errani (Italy)
6. Li Na (China)
7. Angelique Kerber (Germany)
8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)
9. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)
10. Maria Kirilenko (Russia)
11. Roberta Vinci (Italy)
12. Ana Ivanovic (Serbia)
13. Nadia Petrova (Russia)
14. Samantha Stosur (Australia)
15. Marion Bartoli (France)
16. Jelena Jankovic (Serbia)
17. Sloane Stephens (U.S.)
18. Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia)
19. Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain)
20. Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium)
21. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia)
22. Sorana Cirstea (Romania)
23. Sabine Lisicki (Germany)
24. Peng Shuai (China)
25. Ekaterina Makarova (Russia)
26. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia)
27. Varvara Lepchenko (U.S.)
28. Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic)
29. Tamira Paszek (Austria)
30. Alize Cornet (France)
31. Mona Barthel (Germany)
32. Romina Oprandi (Switzerland)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking Eden Hazard with a move to Real Madrid and said the midfielder has recovered from a calf injury to play in Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has been named Premier League player of the month for March, while Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe picked up his first manager of the month award.