LONDON Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki said "stupid" mistakes cost her the chance of reaching a first Wimbledon quarter-final as she become the third seed to fall to rank outsider Barbora Zahlavova Strycova.

Wimbledon is the only grand slam tournament where the 23-year-old Dane has failed to reach the last eight, a wait which will stretch into another year after she went down 6-2 7-5 to the unseeded Czech in Monday's fourth round.

Missing the opportunity to make a grasscourt breakthrough was not lost on Wozniacki even though second seed Li Na had also been sent packing by Strycova in the previous round.

"There was no rhythm out there. I didn't serve as well as I have earlier in the tournament. That kind of makes it harder on grass," the 16th seed told reporters.

"Even when I had some opportunities I made some stupid mistakes or didn't play the balls properly. It was kind of one of those matches ... I guess sometimes that happens.

"You just have to get yourself back up and keep working and come back next time."

After a quick surrender of the opening set, Wozniacki dug deeper in the second, saving five match points before world number 43 Strycova booked a place in her first grand slam quarter-final.

The 28-year-old, who also toppled number 32 seed Elena Vesnina of Russia in the second round, next meets fellow Czech Petra Kvitova, the sixth seed, or China's Peng Shuai.

