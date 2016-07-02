American climber dies on Everest, Indian missing
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
LONDON As the last man through the door, German teenager Alexander Zverev finally reached Wimbledon's third round on Saturday after multiple rain breaks -- and had a message for organisers and the sporting great already sitting pretty a further round ahead.
Seeded 24th, Zverev battled past Russian dangerman Mikhail Youzhny, but it took him three hours and 19 minutes of court time to close out the final second-round match in the draw 6-4 3-6 6-0 3-6 6-2.
The last five games were played on Saturday, the day after third seed Roger Federer sealed his place in the fourth round with a straight-sets win over Briton Dan Evans.
The match was Federer's third in a row on Centre Court in what has been a rain-ravaged tournament.
Asked if putting Federer's match under the roof was fair at a time when he had yet to complete the previous round, Zverev told reporters: "He's a seven‑time champion here. I can't complain about it."
Federer acknowledged the disparity with a touch of humour after his match on Friday, telling a news conference: "I'm sorry ... I have to take (days off) when I can. I'm an old guy".
For 19-year-old Zverev, meanwhile, the circumstances are less ideal.
"It was difficult. I warmed up about eight times (for the Youzhny match) ... I have to play tomorrow now. It's not an easy schedule," said the German.
Meanwhile, Federer, over whom Zverev scored a first win in the Wimbledon warm-up event in Halle to enhance his standing as a potential future champion, will be able to rest.
"He will get today and tomorrow off. I have to play yesterday, today, and tomorrow and then maybe Monday," the German added.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was named Player of the Year by the Premier League on Sunday, adding a third individual accolade to a list of achievements this season that includes winning a second consecutive Premier League title.