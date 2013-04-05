Tiger Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the last eight of the Family Circle Cup without hitting a shot on Thursday, while matches involving Serena and Venus Williams were postponed after a lengthy rain delay in Charleston, South Carolina.
A rain delay of nearly seven-and-a-half hours forced organisers to push back top seed Serena's round of 16 match with qualifier Mallory Burdette and Venus' battle with Varvara Lepchenko to Friday.
Second seed Wozniacki was given a free pass to the quarterfinals when Andrea Petkovic withdrew with a calf injury just a few hours before their scheduled match.
Third seeded Australian Samantha Stosur went down to Canadian qualifier Eugenie Bouchard, retiring hurt with a leg complaint after losing the first set 6-1 and trailing 2-0 in the second.
Serbia's Jelena Jankovic ousted 19-year-old American Jessica Pegula in just 64 minutes 6-0 6-4 but was affected by the lengthy delays.
The former world number one was too strong for professional debutant Pegula, who won her first two matches before getting completely outclassed in straight sets.
"I wanted to take a nap, but I couldn't," Jankovic told reporters.
"We joked that if they rained it out, we have a shopping day.
"At the end of the day, I was lucky. I came out and played quite well."
Switzerland's Stefanie Voegele prevailed 3-6 6-1 6-3 over 10th seed German Julia Goerges.
(Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is confident the Premier League club will be doing "interesting" business during the next transfer window while acknowledging that he may not get all his first-choice targets.
South Korea's Kang Sung-hoon, who needs a win this week to earn a U.S. Masters invite, led by four shots after the second round of the Shell Houston Open on Friday while the final Augusta tune-up ended early for a quartet of major champions.