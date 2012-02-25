Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland poses with her trophy as Julia Goerges (background) of Germany looks up after their women's singles final match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI Agnieszka Radwanska broke into the world's top five for the first time after beating Germany's Julia Goerges 7-5 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Pole will move up to fifth in the world rankings when the new standings are released on Monday after claiming her eighth WTA singles title.

Trailing 5-4 in the first set, Radwanska won seven of the following eight games to go a set and 4-1 up in the second, ultimately sealing a comfortable win against the surprise finalist Goerges.

Radwanska had won their only previous meeting, routing Goerges 6-1 6-1 in the last 16 of this year's Australian Open and the towering German seemed overawed at first, losing her serve in the opening game.

Both players preferred to slug it out from the baseline, with Radwanska solid, if unspectacular, as she took a 4-3 lead.

Goerges, 23, was the bolder player, clubbing a series of blistering shots from the back of the court to earn her first break point with a forehand winner.

The world number 19 failed to convert that chance, slugging a backhand long. She was given a second opportunity after Radwanska scuffed a straightforward forehand into the net and this time she succeeded, dispatching a fierce forehand down the line that Radwanska could only hit into the net to square the set at 4-4.

Radwanska missed two chances to break back immediately, Goerges saving the first with an ace and then the second with a forehand crosscourt winner.

Goerges's aggressive approach had brought her level, but she was often too hasty in attempting winners and that ultimately cost her dear.

At 5-5, she had four chances to serve out the game, but fluffed them all to give the dogged Radwanska a break point after ambling forward to scoop a forehand long.

Goerges then took on a volley mid-court and blasted it wide when she could have let it bounce first for a safer shot.

Radwanska served out to take the first set 7-5.

In the second set, Goerges surrendered her serve with a wide forehand as the errors piled up, giving Radwanska a 2-1 lead and the Pole broke again to go 4-1 ahead.

But Goerges was unbowed and pulled one break back. She then had a break point to square the second set with Radwanska serving for the match at 5-4.

The German came round onto her forehand to dispatch a sizzling forehand crosscourt, but it was just long and her chance had gone.

Goerges saved a first match point, but another shanked backhand gave Radwanska the title.

(Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Pritha Sarkar)