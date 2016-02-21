Italy's Sara Errani returns the ball to Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova during their women's singles tennis final match at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ashraf Mohammad

DUBAI Italy's Sara Errani thrashed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-0 6-2 to win the Dubai Tennis Championship final on Saturday.

Former French Open runner-up Errani has fallen to 22nd in the WTA rankings after a slump but showed she is rediscovering her best form with a dominant display as she claimed her ninth title.

"It's been a tough week and I'm really happy for me, my team and my family and friends," she told the WTA website.

Despite the gulf in class, Errani struggled to close out the match when leading 5-1 in the second set, finally completing the job in the next game on her fifth match point.

Next week sees the men take centre stage in Dubai as world number one Novak Djokovic returns to action for the first time since winning the Australian Open last month.

