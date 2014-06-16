Agnieszka Radwanska completed an unwanted hat-trick when she suffered her third successive first-round defeat in the Aegon International, losing 6-4 3-6 7-6 (4) to Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Eastbourne, England.

The top-seeded Pole, champion at Eastbourne in 2008, was unfazed by another premature exit at the Wimbledon warm-up event because despite the setbacks she has done well at the All England Club for the past two years.

"Hopefully I can still do great at Wimbledon," world number four Radwanska told reporters.

"I had some chances, some break points, the serve was really important in this match. I didn't use the break points I had and unfortunately I lost."

Eighth seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark enjoyed a more productive day as she beat Australia's Samantha Stosur 7-5 6-4.

