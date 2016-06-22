Great Britain's Johanna Konta celebrates victory in the third roundAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Johanna Konta in action during the third roundAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

Great Britain's Johanna Konta shakes hands with Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova (R) after victory in the third roundAction Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

EASTBOURNE, England Britain's Johanna Konta overwhelmed twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova at the Aegon International on Wednesday, showing off her grasscourt credentials in an impressive display.

Konta, the 11th seed, let slip a 5-2 lead in the opening set but stormed back to win 5-7 6-4 6-0 on centre court by the seaside on England's Sussex coast.

Having steadied herself to win the second set, Konta breezed through the decider as fifth seed Kvitova, wearing a strapping on her left thigh, faded.

The 25-year-old will play either Andrea Petkovic or Ekaterina Makarova in the quarter-finals.

Their match was not completed on Wednesday when rain arrived late in the day.

"Both of us were playing at a really good level in parts and struggling to keep that up in others," British number one Konta said. "I think I just managed to string a few points together."

Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska, runner-up last year, reached the quarter-finals with a 6-3 6-3 defeat of Eugenie Bouchard and will face Dominika Cibulkova next.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)