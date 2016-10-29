SINGAPORE Dominika Cibulkova will hope to gain revenge on Angelique Kerber in their WTA Finals title showdown on Sunday, a repeat of their opening round-robin encounter at the eight-woman event that the German edged in three sets.

Both women will be seeking to claim the title for a first time but the Slovakian world number eight is delighted that she has a chance to secure the biggest win of her career against the best player in the world.

"We played our first match this year here. I lost but it was a great match," Cibulkova told reporters after rallying past Svetlana Kuznetsova in the semi-finals on Saturday.

"I couldn't wish for nothing more than to play against her in the finals and have my revenge in the finals.

"Yeah, it will be extremely tough. She is the world number one after having a great season and playing unbelievably well."

Kerber has risen to the top of the world rankings on the back of her Australian and U.S. Open victories but Cibulkova will be keen to draw on the experience of her grand slam final defeat in 2014 to find a way to triumph in Singapore.

"The WTA Finals and grand slams are two different things but also two of the biggest things of the year," added Cibulkova, who was beaten by Li Na in the Australian Open final two years ago.

"So that time I was new and playing my first grand slam final... it was really tough, really tough in the finals.

"I'm happy I have this experience or something like this. For me to go in the finals in Australia, you know, I was trying to do my best but I wasn't convinced I could really win.

"With this experience now I'm a different player. Tomorrow I will go there and just want to win."

The pair have met nine times previously with Kerber leading the head-to-head statistics 5-4, although the German has won the last five encounters.

