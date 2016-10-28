Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
SINGAPORE The WTA Finals can produce all manner of confusing permutations for the players and fans alike as the round robin format reaches a climax, so defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska was relieved to be in a winner-takes-all situation on Friday.
Last year, she won the title with a 1-2 pool phase record, relying on others to help her advance before she battled past Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals and then Petra Kvitova to register the biggest title win of her career.
On Friday she found herself in a straight shootout situation against big-serving Czech Karolina Pliskova and the Polish world number three rose to the occasion, battling to a 7-5 6-3 victory to set up a last four encounter against Angelique Kerber.
"I think that was simple as it felt like a normal tournament. You win, you're still there. You lose, you're out. Not much maths there," the 27-year-old told reporters.
"But I knew I had to play my best tennis against her. She was showing only good tennis this week as well. Of course, I prepared that she's going to serve good and that's what she did," added the Pole.
"Some of the games I was just pretty much watching her serve."
Looking ahead to Saturday's semi-final against the world number one, Radwanska believes she has a good a chance to emerge victorious.
"She's number one now and she's going to finish the year as number one but I still think all the matches here are 50-50," Radwanska added of her German opponent, who won the Australian and U.S. Opens in a breakout campaign.
"She probably feels more pressure after the season she has had and being number one but I think, well, everyone can really go through."
"Everything is open in semi-finals."
Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova takes on Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova in the other semi-final.
