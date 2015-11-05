Tennis - BNP Paribas WTA Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore Sports Hub - 29/10/15Romania's Simona Halep in action in the round robin matchAction Images via Reuters / Jeremy LeeLivepic

World number two Simona Halep is to work with Australian coach Darren Cahill next season.

"Starting January 2016 my personal coach will be Darren Cahill," the 24-year-old Romanian said on her Facebook page.

"He will also keep his role as men's tennis analyst for the grand slam events on the U.S. sports network ESPN which will not prevent him from coaching me full-time."

Former Australia Davis Cup captain Cahill has a long track record as a coach, helping compatriot Lleyton Hewitt reach number one in the rankings as well as reviving the career of American Andre Agassi.

Halep won three titles this year but is still seeking a first grand slam crown. She reached the 2014 French Open final and the semi-final of this year's U.S. Open.

