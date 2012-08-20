Russia's Maria Sharapova pauses during the women's singles gold medal match against Serena Williams of the U.S. at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO Nine of the world's top 10 players, including French Open champion Maria Sharapova, will compete in next month's Pan Pacific Open.

World number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus leads the field for the $2.16 million tournament, organisers of the Tokyo women's event said on Monday.

Azarenka won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Wimbledon and Olympic champion Serena Williams is the one notable absentee from the entry list for the September 23-29 hardcourt event.

Sharapova is a twice former Pan Pacific winner, in 2005 and 2009, while defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland and 2010 winner Caroline Wozniacki are also among a strong field.

Japanese Kimiko Date-Krumm, who turns 42 during the tournament and won it back in 1995, will receive a wildcard.

