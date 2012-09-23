Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki dropped just one game against Kaia Kanepi in the lop-sided final of the Korea Open on Sunday for her first WTA title of the year.

The top-seeded Dane, currently ranked 11th, took just over an hour for a 6-1 6-0 victory over the Estonian who had beaten her in the third round of French Open earlier this year.

"I just want to build up for the next season. And it's been a long season so I want to have a holiday and relax," the 22-year-old told reporters after winning the 19th WTA title of her career.

"I don't think about ranking. I'm just happy I won the tournament. I would like to enjoy that. I want to be positive, and that's what I'm thinking about right now."

