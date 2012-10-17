MOSCOW Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson knocked second seed Marion Bartoli out of the Kremlin Cup tennis, thrashing the Frenchwoman 6-3 6-0 in the second round on Wednesday.

Bartoli, who had a bye in the first round, looked out of sorts on the hard indoor surface, committing 10 double faults and winning only 50 percent of her first serves.

The world number 10 showed little resistance after losing the opening set and conceded the match with a half-hearted forehand into the tramlines after 75 minutes.

"Mentally I was fine but my body was just not reacting. I was feeling tired and exhausted and, of course, the surface was very slow so it didn't help my game," Bartoli told reporters.

"It was very difficult for me to beat her on this kind of surface because she likes to have time to get the ball back and she had all the time in the world here."

In the quarter-finals, 46th-ranked Arvidsson, who beat Bartoli for the fifth time in seven matches, faces seventh seed Maria Kirilenko of Russia or unseeded Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova.

Kirilenko beat compatriot Elena Vesnina 7-5 6-1 in the first round on Wednesday, while Shvedova dismissed Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-2.

Czech Klara Zakopalova became the first woman to reach the last eight of the annual indoor tournament after upsetting eighth-seeded compatriot Lucie Safarova 6-4 6-4.

Denmark's former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, seeded third, meets Poland's Urszula Radwanska later on Wednesday while Australian top seed Samantha Stosur begins her action on Thursday against France's Alize Cornet.

