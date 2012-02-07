Li Na of China serves to Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria during their Paris Open tennis tournament at Coubertin stadium in Paris February 7, 2012. REUTER/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French Open champion Li Na retired injured from her first-round match against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova at the Paris Open on Tuesday.

China's Li, the world number nine, threw in the towel when she was 7-6 3-2 down. The third seed had called on the trainer earlier to treat back pain.

Also on Tuesday, former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia pulled out with a thigh strain.

The world number 13, seeded fourth in Paris, picked up the injury in a Fed Cup tie against Belgium last weekend.

"I am really disappointed not to play here," she told a news conference. "I don't know when I will be able to resume playing but I don't regret having played in the Fed Cup."

