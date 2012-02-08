Russia's Maria Sharapova hits a return to Spain's Silvia Soler-Espinosa during their Fed Cup World Group first round tennis match in Moscow February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

PARIS Top seed Maria Sharapova eased into the third round of the Paris Open with a 6-3 6-1 dismissal of South African Chenelle Scheepers on Wednesday.

The former world number one from Russia dropped serve twice early in the opening set but an upset was never on the cards at the Pierre de Coubertin hall.

After being held 3-3 in the first set, she won nine of the 10 remaining games, taking victory after 68 minutes when Scheepers netted a routine shot.

"I struggled a little bit at the beginning because the surface is quicker than at the Australian Open or the Fed Cup," Australian Open finalist Sharapova, who will next face either Romanian Monica Niculescu or German ninth seed Angelique Kerber, told reporters.

(Reporting by Chrystel Boulet-Euchin; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)