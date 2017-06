Serbia's Jelena Jankovic watches the first round match of the Fed Cup World Group tennis tournament between Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer and Serbia's Bojana Jovanovski at the Spiroudome stadium in Charleroi February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS Serbian Jelena Jankovic has pulled out of the Paris Open with a thigh strain, the former world number one said on Tuesday.

The world number 13, seeded fourth in Paris, picked up the injury in a Fed Cup tie against Belgium last weekend.

"I am really disappointed not to play here," she told a news conference. "I don't know when I will be able to resume playing but I don't regret having played in the Fed Cup."

