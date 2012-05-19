Serena Williams of U.S. returns the ball to Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Tournament favourite Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open on Saturday with a lower back injury, the WTA said.

The American had been due to play China's Li Na in the first semi-final.

French Open holder Li will now go through to play either Maria Sharapova of Russia or Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Williams, who has won clay-court titles in Charleston and Madrid in the past month, was expected to give a news conference later on Saturday to explain the extent of the problem.

