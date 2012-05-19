Murray into semi-finals after taming Nishikori
PARIS World number one Andy Murray shrugged off a sluggish start to reach his fifth French Open semi-final with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(0) 6-1 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori on Wednesday.
ROME Tournament favourite Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open on Saturday with a lower back injury, the WTA said.
The American had been due to play China's Li Na in the first semi-final.
French Open holder Li will now go through to play either Maria Sharapova of Russia or Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Williams, who has won clay-court titles in Charleston and Madrid in the past month, was expected to give a news conference later on Saturday to explain the extent of the problem.
PARIS If Stan Wawrinka's hot streak extends another four days, the Swiss might be unstoppable in his quest for a second French Open title, three-times former champion Mats Wilander told Reuters.