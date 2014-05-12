Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
MADRID Former world number one Dinara Safina, whose career was wrecked by a series of back injuries, formally announced her retirement in a ceremony at the Madrid Open on Sunday.
The 28-year-old Russian, the younger sister of former men's number one Marat Safin, won 12 singles titles including Madrid and reached three grand slams finals but has not competed since losing in the second round in the Spanish capital in 2011.
"I took as much time as I could," Safina said in an interview on the WTA website (www.wtatennis.com).
"I am not this kind of person that I would say no, and then I would think and maybe come back," she added.
"I was having so much pain in my back, it was tough, everything was hurting me.
"Also when you don't compete your body is different, once you stop your body is in a big shock."
Asked how she had been filling her time the past three years, Safina said: "nothing that's so serious but a little bit of everything", including studying, working with her brother and a spot of commentating at the French Open.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone used to joke that retirement would come on the day of his funeral but in the end it was an American businessman in a suit who quietly ushered Formula One's 86-year-old ringmaster towards the exit.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.