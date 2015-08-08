Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semi-finals of the Bank of the West Classic with a 6-2 6-4 win over Croatia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.
The world number 11 will meet American Varvara Lepchenko in the semi-finals on Saturday while Ukraine's Elina Svitolina will play Germany's Angelique Kerber at the tournament in Stanford.
Lepchenko defeated Mona Barthel of Germany 6-7 6-2 6-3 while Svitolina advanced with a 4-6 7-5 6-1 win over American Alison Riske.
Germany's Kerber came from behind to beat Poland's second seed Agnieszka Radwanska 4-6 6-4 6-4.
Win or lose Pliskova will push herself into the top-10 for the first time when the new rankings are released on Monday.
Only world number one Serena Williams (40-1) has won more matches than Pliskova (38-14) this season.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.