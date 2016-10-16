Chinese veteran Peng Shuai beat American Alison Riske 7-6(3) 6-2 in the final of the Tianjin Open to capture her first Tour title on Sunday.

The 30-year-old Peng was winless in six previous finals but saved 10 of the 12 break points she faced against Riske to wrap up the tense encounter in one hour 46 minutes.

Local favourite Peng, a former U.S. Open semi finalist, finished off her rain-delayed semi-final over Danka Kovinic earlier on Sunday, coming back from a set down to prevail 3-6 7-5 6-3.

Riske, who also played her semi-final earlier on Sunday, was bidding for her second Tour title but failed to recapture the form she displayed in her 6-4 5-7 6-4 semi-final upset of Russian second seed Svetlana Kuznetsova.

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska, who was to face Peng in the quarter-finals, withdrew from the tournament after injuring her right thigh.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)