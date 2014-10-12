American Alison Riske won her first WTA title after overpowering Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic in the final of the Tianjin Open in China on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Atlanta, Georgia resident blasted away the U.S. Open quarter-finalist with some powerful serves and mean groundstrokes to take a 6-3 6-4 win.

"It's a huge accomplishment for me to win my first WTA title," the world number 62 said after downing the 17-year-old, who was also seeking a first WTA title.

"I was here by myself, which made it even more special, just to know that I was able to do it by myself. I hope I can keep up the momentum."

