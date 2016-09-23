Tennis - Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal match - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - 23/09/16. Monica Puig of Puerto Rico returns a ball against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tennis - Pan Pacific Open Women's Singles Quarterfinal match - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - 23/09/16. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland returns a ball to Monica Puig of Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Defending champion Agnieszka Radwanska made light work of Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig, beating the Puerto Rican 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Friday.

The 27-year-old Pole served up eight aces, hit 16 winners and made just 10 unforced errors during the one hour and 16 minute encounter.

"I was serving well and keeping the ball very well... I just felt like John Isner for a little bit there," Radwanska, who is eyeing her third Pan Pacific Open title, said in an on-court interview.

World number four Radwanska will take on former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, who also put in a strong performance on Friday to beat Magda Linette 6-4 6-3.

Naomi Osaka of Japan beat Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6(6) to set up a semi-final match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who upset world number three Garbine Muguruza 6-2 4-6 6-3.

The 18-year-old Osaka was 5-0 down in the second set but clawed her way back to reach her first semi-final at the Pan Pacific Open.

Svitolina and Osaka have played twice before, with each winning once.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)