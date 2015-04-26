BERLIN Germany's Angelique Kerber came from a set down to outmuscle Caroline Wozniacki 3-6 6-1 7-5 on Sunday and win the Stuttgart Grand Prix for her second title of the season.

Kerber, ranked 14th in the world, completed a memorable week where she beat top seed Maria Sharapova and sixth seed Ekaterina Makarova in previous rounds.

"I am completely done here, empty. I gave everything I had and the crowd just carried me," she said in a courtside interview. "I had to fight until the very end and I could not have done it without this crowd."

Dane Wozniacki, a former world number one, eased past the German in the first set before her game unravelled in the second.

Wozniacki composed herself and a break at 4-3 in the third seed looked to have given her the edge in the indoor arena.

But Kerber, clutching her bandaged right thigh, battled back to win three games in a row to go 6-5 up.

Wozniacki saved three match points before the 27-year-old Kerber kept her cool to convert her fourth chance for her second title in a month after Charleston.

