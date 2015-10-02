Roberto Vinci of Italy hits a return to Venus Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament, Hubei province, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Venus Williams of the U.S. serves against Roberta Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament, Hubei province, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrates as she plays against Roberto Vinci of Italy during their women's singles semifinal match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament, Hubei province, October 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Former world number one Venus Williams fought back from a set down to see off Italy's Roberto Vinci 5-7 6-2 7-6(4) and make the final of the Wuhan Open on Friday.

The 35-year-old American, winner of seven grand slam singles titles, will face the winner of the second semi-final later on Friday between fifth seed Garbine Muguruza and Germany's Angelique Kerber.

Vinci, who stunned Venus's little sister Serena in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open last month, had fought back from 3-0 down to take a topsy-turvy first set featuring five breaks of serve.

But she failed to hit the heights thereafter as Venus, who won her 700th match on tour earlier this week, took command in the second set, racing ahead 5-1 before forcing the decider.

An early break put the American up 3-1 in the third set but she stumbled when serving for the match at 5-3, with the Italian, chasing a best ever world ranking of 11th this week, breaking and then holding her own serve to make it 5-5.

It was then Vinci's turn to wobble when serving for the match. The doubles specialist, who lost the U.S. Open final to compatriot Flavia Pennetta, failed to convert a match point and was broken as Williams forced a tiebreak.

Williams secured an early mini-break as she wrapped the match in just under three hours to reach her 77th career final and first at the fledgling tournament staged in the home town of China's first grand slam singles champion Li Na.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)