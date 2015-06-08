England's Finn out to impress selectors in Ireland series
England fast bowler Steven Finn is hoping to impress the selectors during the two-match one-day series against Ireland after being left out of the Champions Trophy squad.
LONDON French Open champion Stan Wawrinka has moved up five places to number four in the official ATP world rankings released on Monday.
But Spain's Rafa Nadal, beaten in the quarter-finals, has dropped to 10th, his lowest position for 10 years.
Wawrinka described his four-set victory in the Paris final over world number one Novak Djokovic as "the match of my life".
It enabled the 30-year-old Swiss to shoot up from number nine, while Nadal tumbled the other way after going out at the quarter-final stage to Djokovic in a tournament he has won nine times.
Maria Sharapova dropped two places in the WTA rankings to number four following her fourth-round defeat at Roland Garros, with the Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova replacing her at number two ahead of Simona Halep.
Kvitova's compatriot Lucie Safarova, the runner-up in Paris to number one Serena Williams, rose six places to a career-best seventh.
MILAN Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari has been banned for one game after he walked off the pitch at Cagliari on Sunday, having been booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse in the crowd.